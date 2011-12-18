Expansion of the Amador Causeway is Coming

The Panamanian government is moving ahead with plans for its latest megaproject: the expansion of the Amador Causeway.

Although the price tag has not been made public, the design includes the addition of two traffic lanes, more parking lots and new green areas; elimination of the Jean Figali landfill that the government appropriated in 2009; and construction of a new marina midway along the causeway on the Bay of Panama side.

Juan Carlos Orillac of the Panama Canal Authority’s reverted lands unit says that the Amador Causeway needs to grow to accommodate the traffic that will be generated by a new $120 million convention center, cruise port, Biodiversity Museum and the six-tower Maritime City residential project. Phase 3 of the Cinta Costera expansion, when completed, will also funnel cars into the area.

The project could start next February, La Prensa reports.

