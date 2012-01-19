House of Spain Scandal Unveils Panamanian Front Man

Panamanian Gustavo Alberto Newton Herrera has been implicated in a corruption and money-laundering scandal with ties to the very heart of the Spanish Royal family.

Newton Herrera, age 50 and with offices listed in Century Tower in Panama City, is believed to have served as a front man for the alleged shady tax haven business dealings of the Duke of Palma, Iñaki Urdangarin, and his business associates. Prosecutors say that Urdangarin’s “non-profit” Noos Foundation was used as a front company to channel some $8 million to a web of connected companies.

Urdangarin, a former Olympic-medal-winning handball player turned businessman became Spanish royalty in 1997 after marrying King Juan Carlos’s daughter, Princess Cristina.

The Duke is scheduled in court next month and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of misappropriation of public funds, falsification of documents, public administration fraud and dereliction of duty.

