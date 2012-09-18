Ronald McDonald House is Coming

The Ronald McDonald House Charities will build a $1.3 million home for children treated at the Children’s Hospital on Balboa Avenue.

The charity’s mission is to provide comfort, safety and advocacy in a home-like environment for families with critically ill or injured children who must travel to fulfill their healthcare needs. It has a global network of 305 Ronald McDonald’s Houses in 52 countries and provides over 7,200 bedrooms to families around the world each night.

The house will be located 430 yards from the Children’s Hospital, which treated 189,319 children last year.