The Amador Causeway Plan

What is the plan for the development of the Amador Causeway?

According to a proposal submitted by Spanish consultant C4T Tourism Business & Planning in 2012, a redesigned and purposed causeway would include landfill, a new access road to the area, a new convention center and a new mega-marina for 940 boats, a new cruise port, a park, an artificial forest, a four-lane causeway, luxury residential buildings, a dock, and a “leisure hub” with cabarets, restaurants, bars and a casino.

Opponents to the plan say that the proposal is real estate-minded, does not consider the ecological fragility and natural appeal of the area, increases the density of private development in the area like Punta Paitilla, eliminates views for those who do not own the luxury apartments, and ignores the benefits of a public transportation solution along the causeway and the fact that Amador is a dedicated tourism area by law.

There is no official word that the plan, developed at a cost of $1.5 million, has been approved, La Prensa reports.