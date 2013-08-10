The Fish Market Food Truck Rolls into Casco Viejo

The Fish Market introduces a new concept to Casco Viejo, serving up honest food from a food truck in the ruins of a colonial building.

White picnic tables topped with navy parasols on a raw concrete floor with ceilingless columns help to create a casual, fishermen’s-wharf-style setting. The rotating blackboard menu of fresh seafood fuses flavors of Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean and might include fish gyros, gazpacho with prawns, thai green fish curry, Vietnamese sandwiches, furikake tuna steaks – all for under $10.

Friday is Fish ‘n Chips day, a tribute to the chef’s British roots. Originally from Manchester, United Kingdom, Michael Thompson, age 32, landed in Panama in 2005 after living in Indonesia, Thailand and Greece, and ran the Lemongrass restaurant in Bocas del Toro for five years.

In 2011, he and business partner Maurice Cohen launched The Fish Market in the City of Knowledge’s Patio del Sabor food court before setting up their own shop in Casco Viejo last month.

Open from Monday to Saturday for lunch, hours are extended until midnight for Thursday acoustic music sessions and Friday hang outs with $2 local beers, $5 Lost Coast Brewery craft beers and $3 wine by the glass.