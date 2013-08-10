The Fish Market Food Truck Rolls into Casco Viejo

The Fish Market introduces a new concept to Casco Viejo, serving up honest food from a food truck in the ruins of a colonial building.
Friday is Fish ‘n Chips day, a tribute to the chef’s British roots. Originally from Manchester, United Kingdom, Michael Thompson, age 32, landed in Panama in 2005 after living in Indonesia, Thailand and Greece, and ran the Lemongrass restaurant in Bocas del Toro for five years.
In 2011, he and business partner Maurice Cohen launched The Fish Market in the City of Knowledge’s Patio del Sabor food court before setting up their own shop in Casco Viejo last month.
Open from Monday to Saturday for lunch, hours are extended until midnight for Thursday acoustic music sessions and Friday hang outs with $2 local beers, $5 Lost Coast Brewery craft beers and $3 wine by the glass.
Location: Central Avenue between Streets 10 and 12
Payment: Cash only
Available for catering and private parties
Not to be confused with the fish/seafood market.
Mon – Wed: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thurs.-Fri: 11:30 a.m. to midnight
Sat: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
