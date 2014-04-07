Banking Sector Calls for Immobilization of Bearer Shares

Representatives of the Panamanian banking sector are pushing for the entry into force of a law to immobilize bearer shares.

Passed in 2013, Law 47 enables any sanctioned authority to obtain updated information from an authorized custodian about the shareholder’s identity without affecting the free and confidential movement of the bearer shares.

The government, however, delayed the implementation of the rule until 2015 and will allow companies a transition period of three years, meaning that the application of the law would not be fully effective until 2018.

Without implementation, Panama has been unable to pass the first phase of the peer review of the Global Forum to meet the tax compliance standards of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which has historically grey-listed Panama as a tax haven.

In the meantime, Minister of Economy and Finance Frank De Lima said that Panama has requested a risk assessment of its financial system and will develop a new law on money laundering.

Panama is also receiving technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund, the Inter-American Development Bank and the United States Treasury Department.

Opponents of the bearer share law argue that it is unnecessary and detrimental to Panama’s competitiveness.