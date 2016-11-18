2016 Panama Meat Production Report

Pork and chicken production in Panama has increased since last year, but livestock production is down.

During the first nine months of 2016, 384,895 pigs were slaughtered, which is 8.6 percent or 30,507 more than in the same period of 2015. Nearly all pork production in Panama comes from technological farms – mostly in Las Tablas, Arraijan, Panama and Santa Maria – where animals are fed balanced soy and corn diets.

Meanwhile, chicken slaughters were up 6.7 percent to produce 121,164 kg of meat, a poultry boom which contributes 23.1% of the gross domestic product of the agricultural sector or $329.1 million.

An increase in chicken translates to slightly lower prices, which is good for Panama as it is the largest consumer of chicken in Latin America, with the average person consuming 87 pounds of chicken a year.

And, although livestock slaughter is down 12.3 percent due to the severe effects of this year’s El Niño, it is expected to recover by the end of 2017.

