$4 Billion Destroyer Towed in Panama

The USS Zumwalt, the most expensive destroyer ever built for the US navy, was towed to the former Rodman naval station in Panama following an engineering problem on Monday.

The $4.4 billion ship was on its way to its new homeport of San Diego when it lost propulsion in the Panama Canal, hitting the lock walls and causing minor cosmetic damage.

Built at Bath Iron Works in Maine, the 610-foot long ship is named after Elmo Russell Zumwalt, Jr., an American naval officer and the youngest man to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations. Its stealthy angular shape makes it more difficult for radars to spot, and advanced gun systems fire Long-Range Land Attack Projectiles up to 63 nautical miles.

It is scheduled to arrive to the US west coast by the end of the year to start the activation of this new weapon system.