Black Friday Will Move to September

Starting next year, Panama will celebrate Black Friday on September 15th instead of the traditional day after Thanksgiving.

Nadkyi Duque, the president of the Association of Shopping Centers, which includes the country’s 11 biggest malls, explains that the change was made in order to avoid competition with Black Friday in the United States, coordinate promotions with airlines and avoid interference with year-end sales.

The tourism authority actively promotes Panama as a shopping destination, attracting Venezuelan and Colombian shoppers and looking to expand its reach to shoppers in Ecuador, Brazil, Central America and the Caribbean.