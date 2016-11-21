Over 1.2 Million Vehicles in the Country

There are 1,221,999 registered vehicles in Panama, according to recent Transit and Ground Transportion Authority figures.

Of those, 925,145 vehicles or 75% are registered in the provinces of Panama and West Panama, followed by 9.75 percent in Chiriqui and 3.82 percent in Colon.

Home to approximately half of a total population of an estimated 4 million, the traffic-congested Panama and Panama West therefore register almost one car for every two people statistically.

See Also: Cars Pollute Panama City