The National Lottery sold nearly $522.4 million in tickets during the first nine months of 2016.

That represents a 3.5% increase from the same period the previous year, or close to an additional $17.9 million.

After pay outs and commissions, profits totaled $106.7 million, which is $11.3 million or $12.2% more than last year.

See Also: the Office of the Comptroller’s full report on lottery sales