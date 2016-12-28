New Logo for Fourth Bridge over Panama Canal

Ginela Franceschi, a student at Santa Maria La Antigua University, designed the winning logo for the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.

The bridge will extend from Corredor Norte, north of the Bridge of the Americas and should be ready by 2021 if all goes according to plan.

It is set to include six new lanes for traffic and two monorail lanes for Line 3 of the Metro, in addition to two main exchangers in Albrook and the western connection with the Pan-American Highway.

Franceschi won $1,000 and a statue.