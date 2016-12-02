Test Measures to Ease Traffic

Measures to ease traffic in Panama City will go into effect on December 5, a spokesperson for the Presidency said.

Government agency employees will work from 7:30 am to 3:30 am to ease road sharing with the private sector. And, during the 5 pm to 7 pm peak hours, transit officials will open three lanes across the Bridge of the Americas to Howard and four lanes from Howard to Arraijan. During the peak morning hours of 5 am to 7 am, the lane scheme will be inversed for the more than 100,000 commuters that cross the bridge each day.

These changes will be implemented through December 30, at which time the authorities will evaluate the success of these measures to see what, if anything, should be implemented in 2017.