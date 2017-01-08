The Terraplén Stalls Are Gone

The 150-some stalls of the Terraplén in Santa Ana, also sometimes referred to as Panama City’s black market, were removed on Saturday.

After reaching an agreement with the United Microentrepreneurs Association of the Terraplén, the city is moving some of the vendors to 5 de Mayo market and others to a new Market of the Americas that will open on January 10 in Calidonia, which will have air-conditioning and escalators.

Vendors, however, remain unconvinced as the closed-in space loses all of the open-air and transited essence and appeal of the over 100-year-old Terraplén market, where shoppers could find reduced priced on items like construction materials, tools, perfumes, clothes and shoes.

The plan is to pedestrianize the area to connect Casco Viejo, Avenida Central and Salsipuedes and spruce up the space around the water-view real estate.