This Week’s Water Cuts

Water service will be cut to parts of Upper Arraijan and Burunga today, Tuesday, and to San Francisco on Wednesday for much of the day.

The first suspension will take place from 7 am to 4 pm to accommodate repairs to the Miraflores water treatment plant pipeline. Water consumers have been advised that it could take 12 to 24 hours to reestablish the supply once the work is completed.

Cuts to San Francisco will be in effect from 8 am to 4 pm to allow work on the water regulators in the area to fix the constant breaks and supply should return within 6 to 12 hours after repairs.

The National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewer Systems has asked users to take necessary measures to prevent water shortages.