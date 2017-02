A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook Panama City and surrounding areas midday on Monday.

The Institute of Geosciences at the University of Panama reported the quake at 2:35 p.m. local time at a depth of 4 miles in the Bay of Panama, not far from Isla del Rey in the Las Perla Archipelago. It lasted for five seconds.

Metro stations and public buildings were evacuated as a precaution, people were alarmed, but no significant structural damages were reported or major aftershocks expected.