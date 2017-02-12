Fonseca Calls Out President from Jail

Partners of the law firm Mossack Fonseca at the center of the Panama Papers scandal were indicted on money laundering charges on Saturday, but the allegations don’t stop there.

Ramon Fonseca Mora, who along with Jurgen Mossack is being held as a flight risk in Ancon, says that President Juan Carlos Varela, in the presence of deputies José Luis “Popi” Varela and Adolfo “Beby” Valderrama, appointed Supreme Court justice José Ayú Prado to head the institution because he could be “managed from above.”

Fonseca left his role as an advisor to President Juan Carlos Varela earlier in 2016, when his firm was linked to the corruption scandal involving Petrobras, the Brazilian state oil company.

The latest charges against Mossack and Fonseca are tied the $1 billion in bribes that Odebrecht, a massive construction firm based in Brazil, admits to have paid to obtain contracts in a dozen countries. The law firm would have created the companies to launder the money, allegations that it denies.