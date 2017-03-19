Public Services to Investigate Friday Blackout

The National Public Services Authority will investigate a blackout that left many parts of Panama City and Colon in the dark on Friday night.

The power cut was reportedly due to a series of explosions and fire caused by damaged meter pieces in the Condado del Rey substation, requiring the electric transmission company to pull the transformers and turn off the lights for security purposes.

By 10:51 pm, the company announced that service had been reestablished in the banking area, La Locería, Punta Pacífica, Marbella, Vía España, Vía Porras, Tumba Muerto, El Cangrejo, Clayton and San Francisco.

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama says that an hour-long blackout can generate up to $1.3 million in economic losses, mostly to smaller businesses that don’t have back-up generators.

Consumers can call 800-3333 with any questions.