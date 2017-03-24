Yellow Fever Vaccine Recommended for Brazil-bound Travelers

Panama’s Ministry of Health says that anyone traveling to Brazil should get a yellow fever vaccine.

In January, Brazilian health authorities detected a yellow fever outbreak, particularly in the states of Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo, Esparto Santo, Bahia and Rio de Janeiro. To date, there have been over 430 cases.

Yellow fever, like dengue and zika, is transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. Incubation time is three to six days, and symptoms can include fever, vomiting, general body aches, severe headaches, fatigue and weakness.

People should get vaccinated at least 10 days prior to traveling, with vaccines available at the metropolitan health office in Corozal, the Marine Health Office in Colon, the epidemiology office in Chiriqui, the Penonome health center and all health centers in Darien.