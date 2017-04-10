Thursday Water Cuts

Water service will be cut to most of Panama City on Thursday from 2 pm to 10 pm.

According to The National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewer Systems (IDAAN), cuts are due to the annual maintenance work on the electrical substation of the Federico Guardia Conte water treatment plant in Chilibre.

Residents in certain parts of the city will be without water starting at 8 am, however, since IDAAN will also be working on an interconnection for Line 2 of the Metro. Affected neighborhoods include Brisas del Golf, Cerro Viento, Metro Mall, San Antonio, Las Acacias, Don Bosco, Los Pueblos, Teremar, Los Caobos, Villa Catalina, Bellos Horizonte, Calle La Florida, La Riviera, Pedregal, Balmoral, Ansa and surrounding areas.

The IDAAN will send out six 10,000-gallon and five 5,000-gallon cistern vehicles to supply the San Miguel Arcángel Hospital, Omar Torrijos Pediatric Hospital, San Fernando Hospital, Paitilla Hospital, Punta Pacifica Hospital, Susana Jones Hospital, Bethania Polyclinic and San Cristobal and San Miguelito Hemodialysis Rooms.

Once the work is completed, full service should be reestablished within 48 hours.