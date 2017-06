US marshals arrested former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli on Monday.

Martinelli moved to Miami in January 2015, and Panama’s Supreme Court issued an arrest order for him in December 2015 after declaring him in absentia during a hearing.

The request for his arrest was filed as part of a criminal case that alleges illegal wiretapping during his presidential term, which he served from 2009 to 2014.

If found guilty, he could serve up to 21 years.