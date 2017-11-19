Migration Puts Minor Travel Permits Online

Parents can now go online to apply for permission to travel abroad with minor children if only one parent is making the trip.

Children under 18 who are Panamanian citizens, dual citizens or legal residents of Panama are required to present both parents’ identification documents, their birth certificate and notarized consent in Spanish to exit the country if not accompanied by both parents. No permission is needed if the whole family is going.

Earlier this month, the National Migration Service digitalized the process at www.migracion.gob.pa a bit so that families can complete an online application. The application must still be printed and notarized, but the inspectors will have access to all information uploads through a passport scan at borders and airports.

The migration service, however, still recommends taking copies of printed documents at this time.

Original note: Migracion.gob.pa