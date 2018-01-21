500 Endangered Frogs Released in Panama

Researchers from the Smithsonian Research Institute released approximately 500 variable harlequin frogs at Cobre Panama concession site in Panama’s Colon province this week.

It is a first step toward a potential full-scale reintroduction of this species and is included in Cobre Panama’s biodiversity conservation plan.

One of the closest relatives of Atelopus zeteki, Panama’s iconic golden frog, the variable harlequin frog, also known as Atelopus varius, is endangered throughout its range, decimated by a disease caused by the amphibian chytrid fungus. It takes its name from the variety of neon colors—green, yellow, orange or pink—juxtaposed with black on its skin.

In order to monitor the released frogs over time, 30 are wearing miniature radio transmitters. The scientific team also gave each frog an elastomer toe marking that glows under UV light to mark individuals as part of a population monitoring study.

“Before we reintroduce frogs into remote areas, we need to learn how they fare in the wild and what we need to do to increase their chances of survival in places where we can monitor them closely,” said Brian Gratwicke, international coordinator of the Panama Amphibian Rescue and Conservation project (PARC) at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. “Release trials may or may not succeed but the lessons we learn will help us to understand the challenges faced by a frog as it transitions from captivity into the wild.”

Read full release at Amphibian Rescue & Conservation Project.

