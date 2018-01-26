Carnival Cistern Water Under Analysis

The Health Ministry in the Province of Los Santos is testing the water that is to be dispensed from cistern trucks during the upcoming Carnival festivities in February.

The plan is to draw from the La Villa river around the el Higueron sector, which can be accessed by trucks supplying the festivities in Las Tablas and the surrounding areas.

Known as culecos or mojaderas, the hosing down of sweaty carnival attendees in public plazas, is one of the main activities of Panama’s favorite celebration.

Ministry personnel will be present in culeco areas to verify that proper chlorine levels are met and have already started to verify cisterns to make sure they are free of gasoline or other hydrocarbon residue.

This year’s carnival takes place form February 9 to 13.