Exports up 3.6% in 2017

Panamanian exports increased by 3.6 percent as compared to the same period the previous year.

According to General Comptroller statistics, coffee and beef led the pack, up 113.6 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively. Meanwhile seafood exports, excluding fish and fish fillets, fell 64.9% and watermelon 57.6 percent. Other exports tabulated include petroleum derivatives, bananas, melon, pineapple, shrimp, unrefined sugar, fish oil and flour, clothes and leather.

Overall, the value of Panama’s Free on Board exports was a little over $6 billion from January to November 2017, while imports totaled 11.5 billion during the same period.