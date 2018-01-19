It’s a Go for Summit Municipal Park Makeover

The Mayor’s Office has given the order to proceed with the study, design and construction of the first phase of the master plan to make over Summit Municipal Park.

Located on the road between Panama City and Gamboa, the 620-acre park is a botanical garden and zoo created in 1923 by the former Panama Canal company as an experimental farm to test the adaptation of plant species to tropical climates.

The project includes plans for a new main plaza with two ticket offices, a nursing station, a space for wheelchair and stroller rentals, public restrooms and souvenir shops.

The first $5.4 million phase should be ready in a year and a half, while the $30 million master plan is expected to take 10 years to complete.