The Panama Metro has imposed fines on 533 users since it opened in April of 2014.

The 31 possible infractions include eating inside the metro facilities, distributing propaganda, damaging or defacing property, pushing the emergency button without just cause, accessing the tracks, disrespect of metro personnel and disorderly conduct, among others.

Fines range from $100 to $3,000, totaling $45,583 since operations began.