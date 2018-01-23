Panama Off EU Black List

Panama is no longer on the European Union’s black list of tax havens.

“Eight jurisdictions have been removed from the EU’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, following commitments made at a high political level to remedy EU concerns,” according to an EU statement published on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Mongolia, Macau, Grenada and Barbados were also moved from the black to grey list.

The decision, however, drew criticism given that last year’s Panama Papers scandal established Panama as “one of the world’s most prolific tax havens,” as described by Markus Ferber, center-right MEP and vice-chair of the European Parliament’s economic committee.

American Samoa, Bahrain, Guam, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Palau, Saint Lucia, Samoa and Trinidad and Tobago remain on the black list.