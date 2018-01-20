Panama to Ban Plastic Bags

Supermarkets, pharmacies and small shops in Panama have 18 months to stop using plastic bags.

Law 1 of January 19, 2018 eliminates polyethylene in favor of reusable bags, which businesses may choose to bill to clients at cost. It grants larger stores six extra months for the phase out.

Businesses found in non-compliance will be fined with all proceeds going to recycling and educational programs on contaminants.

The modern “T-shirt plastic bag”, invented by Swedish engineer Sten Gustaf Thulin and patented worldwide by Celloplast in the 1960s, was made by folding, sealing and die cutting a flat plastic tube. By 1977, Celloplast had lost its US patent, and manufacturers like Dixie Bag Company and Houston Poly Bag made the single use grocery bag commonplace from the mid-1980s on.