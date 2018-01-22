Romulo Roux Takes Over Cambio Democratico

Romulo Roux is the new president of the Cambio Democratico Party, beating out party founder and former president Ricardo Martinelli 1,486 to 860 votes.

In a handwritten note from the federal detention center in Miami where he is awaiting an extradition hearing to Panama to face charges of alleged corruption and spying on political opponents, Martinelli expressed his disappointed at the results.

The note reads: “Many believe that they have defeated me, but instead they have failed the party members themselves and the entire country. I hope that they do not regret voting for Romulo as many regret today having voted for Varela. We continue as the opposition. Thank you to my wife Marta, to all of my family, to the members of the CD that believed in me and especially my loyal friends for their support. Together we will ensure that the opposition in the Cambio Democratico is guaranteed.”

Roux, born January 8, 1965, is a partner and heads the Corporate Law practice group at the Morgan & Morgan law firm. In the public sector has served as Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President of the Board of Directors of the Panama Canal, Ministry of the Panama Canal Affairs and President of the Panama Water Authority Committee. He holds a B.S. in Marketing at the Babson College, a J.D. (Cum Laude) at the University of Miami and a MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at the Northwestern University of Illinois.

He says that he will renew and unify the party.