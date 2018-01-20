Superior Light Mozzarella Cheese is Not Toxic, Authorities Say

Panama’s Ministry of Health stated that the Superior light mozzarella cheese produced by Productos Lacteos San Antonio is fit for human consumption.

The cheese came under fire when a viral video showed a consumer from Chiriqui trying to melt a slice over an open flame, claiming it was made of plastic.

The company responded that all of the Superior cheeses are pasteurized and do not contain plastics. It went on to recommended melting the cheese slowly at low temperatures and not directly over the flame.

Despite these assurances, health authorities inspected the factory and tested samples of the cheese. Initial results indicate that the cheese is not toxic and is therefore not a health risk, but further quality tests are pending.