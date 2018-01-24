US Judge Upholds Martinelli Extradition

A Miami federal judge rejected the habeus corpus appeal presented by former president Ricardo Martinelli’s lawyers on Tuesday.

Martinelli, president from 2009 to 2014, is accused of illegal surveillance and embezzling millions in public funds in Panama but counters that the charges are politically motivated. He faces up to 21 years in prison if extradited and convicted.

Although the ruling validates the extradition request, the judge stayed her decision until February 6 to give Martinelli’s lawyers time to file notice of an appeal to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Martinelli may also choose to forego extradition proceedings and voluntarily return to Panama.