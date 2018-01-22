Varela Headed to World Economic Forum

President Juan Carlos Varela and his delegation will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 23 to 26.

The 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, entitled Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World, aims to rededicate leaders from all walks of life to developing a shared narrative to improve the state of the world.

For his part, President Varela will share Panama’s advances towards financial system transparency – developments that will permit the country to be removed from the European Union’s black of fiscal paradises on January 23. Panama will also be promoting its economy, private investment and tourism.

Forum organizers expect upwards of 3,000 participants, among them heads of state like Emmanuel Macron of France, Angela Merkel of Germany, Justin Trudeau of Canada, Narendra Modi of India, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Mauricio Macri of Argentina, Paolo Gentiloni of Italy and Donald Trump of the United States, who will deliver a key note address before the close of the meeting.