$100,000 for Varela’s World Cup Expenses

The Embassy of Panama in Russia received $100,000 from the Office of the Comptroller General as a provisional sum to cover expenses for President Juan Carlos Varela’s June 12 to 20 FIFA World Cup tour.

The president, who is a huge fan of the national soccer team, is scheduled to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is Varela’s 54th trip as president, which makes him the most traveled Panamanian president while in office.

Panama kicks off its World Cup play against Belgium on June 18.