Judges to Select Best of Panama Coffee

The 22nd edition of The Best of Panama coffee competition kicks off today at Valle Escondido Resort & Spa in Boquete in preparation for the much anticipated annual online auction.

Established in 1996 by the Specialty Coffee Association of Panama and held from May 22 to 26, this year’s event features 77 coffee lots and judges from China, the United States, Australia, Norway, Taiwan, Korea and Japan, who will select from the pacamara, traditional washed and natural, and geisha washed and natural categories – evaluating aroma, acidity, body, fragrance, uniformity, sweetness, the crispness and the aftertaste of the cup.

The 2018 online auction begins on July 19.

