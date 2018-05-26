First Woman Elected to Head Maritime Chamber

The Panama Maritime Chamber elected Patricia Velásquez as its president on Friday.

It is the first time that a woman will preside over this guild founded in 1979, which gathers over 200 affiliated maritime companies including ports, shipping companies and maritime services, among others, and contributes over 20 percent to Panama’s gross domestic product.

Velásquez, who is the director of Macosnar Corporation and has held other leadership positions with the chamber, obtained 55 percent of the vote to edge out other candidate Flor Torrijos and replace Julio De La Lastra for a one year term.