Panama City Most Expensive in Latin America

Panama City has the highest cost of living in Latin America according to a recent survey published by the Swiss bank UBS.

The study gathered more than 75,000 data points on prices and earnings from 77 cities between January and April to compute what it would cost a family of three to visit or live in rental accommodations around the world. The reference basket of goods and services includes 128 items that are weighted by monthly consumption. Data and rankings are provided with and without rent.

Excluding rent, Panama City ranked 21 on the index, slightly less expensive than Los Angeles and Tel Aviv and a bit more than Vienna and Munich. In Latin America, Panama is followed by Buenos Aires with a ranking of 45, Santiago de Chile at (48), São Paulo (52) and Rio de Janeiro (56), Lima (61), Bogota (65) and Mexico City (69).

Zurich, Geneva, Oslo and Copenhagen top the most expensive cities list, in that order, while Cairo, Lagos, Kiev, Manila and New Delhi showed to have the lowest cost of living, also in that order.