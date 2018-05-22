Panama Wants to Reopen Investigation into 1994 Plane Crash

President Juan Carlos Varela says that terrorists were responsible for the 1994 plane crash in Panama that killed 21 people.

The evidence in the unsolved case reportedly comes from Israeli intelligence that indicates the Hezbollah of Iran was behind the attack, prompting the Panamanian president to call for a reopening of the case.

Alas Chiricana flight 901 took off from Enrique Jimenez airport in Colon at 5:10 pm on July 19 and exploded shortly after, killing all 18 passengers and three crew members. Twelve of the passengers were Jewish business people from the Colon Free Zone.

The FBI has said that a man named Ali Hawa Jamal was believed to have carried the bomb on to the plane as part of a suicide mission, but investigators were never fully able to attribute the bombing to any party although either terrorists or drug lords were suspected.

The crash happened the day after a bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

