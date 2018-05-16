President Varela Goes to Israel

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela arrived in Israel on Tuesday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian counterparts.

Before flying to the Middle East from London where he attended several high-level commitments including a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, he told the AFP that Panama will maintain its embassy in Tel Aviv, confirming that Panama remains in favor of reaching a consensus on a two-state solution.

The Israeli army killed sixty Palestinian protesters in Gaza on Monday during demonstrations against the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, seen as de facto recognition of the Holy City as the capital of Israel.