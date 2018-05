The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) issued an unstable climatic conditions warning, forecasting clouds and moderate to heavy rainfall for most of the country.

José Donderis, Director General of Sinaproc, urged the public to keep an eye on the official reports, avoid visiting rivers and streams, and take extreme preventive measures in vulnerable areas where landslides are likely.

The warning remains in effect for 96 hours, or through Sunday.