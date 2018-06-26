Mayor’s Office Says Via Argentina Should Not Flood Again

Spokespeople from the Mayor’s Office indicated that Via Argentina should not flood again as it did over the weekend when the street turned into a river, leaving submerged cars and waterlogged businesses along the way.

According to Jose Isturain, Subdirector of Urban Planning, 65 percent of the long-running renovation project in Via Argentina is made up of underground work including drainage and waste water systems and that work is about 40 percent complete, scheduled for delivery in March 2019.

He also indicated that he has asked the contractor in charge of the project to make sure drainage systems are not obstructed as work progresses.