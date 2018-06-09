Panama Soccer Team Robbed in Norway

The Panamanian national soccer team was victim of a robbery while playing a friendly match against Norway in Oslo on Wednesday.

Robbers are believed to have access three of the team’s hotel rooms with an old or stolen magnetic key, making off with objects worth around $62,000. Norwegian police were on the scene looking for clues and examining video footage.

The outcome of the match was also unfortunate for Panama, as Norway scored four minutes into play for a 1-0 victory. Although the Nordic team did not qualify for the World Cup, Panama kicks off in Sochi against Belgium on June 18 in its first ever World Cup appearance.