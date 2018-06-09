Rosa Iveth Montezuma Crowned Miss Panama

Rosa Iveth Montezuma became the new Miss Panama on Thursday and will represent the country at the 67th Miss Universe pageant.

Montezuma, age 24, is the first Panamanian from one of the country’s indigenous regions to participate in Miss Panama. From the Muna district of the Ngäbe Buglé Comarca, she has a degree in Food Science and Technology.

Twenty women participated in the final competition at the Roberto Durán Arena. Runners up Solaris Barba of the Herrera Province, Shirel Ortiz of the Panama province and Diana Lemos of Isla San Jose will represent as Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth, respectively.