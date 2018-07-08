Man Sentenced for Murder of US Tourist

An 18-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the homicide, robbery and rape of Catherine Medalia Johannet in Bocas del Toro last year.

Johannet, a 23-year-old Colombia University graduate from Scarsdale, New York, was found strangled on a hiking trail on Bastimentos Island on February 5, 2017, three days after she went missing while on vacation in the Caribbean archipelago. Her killer, who was a minor at the time, was captured eight months later in Cayo de Agua.

The Public Ministry announced that it will appeal the decision before the Superior Court for Children and Adolescents, given the seriousness of the crimes.