Contraband Turtle Eggs Confiscated

The National Police seized some 4,500 turtle eggs in the Los Santos province on Saturday.

The person found transporting the eggs was caught in the vía Santa Ana sector and an investigation launched in coordination with the Ministry of Environment.

Not only is it illegal to transport and sell turtle eggs in Panama, but a study by the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and McGill University found that eggs harvested along the country’s Pacific Coast may have high levels of toxic metals like cadmium and mercury.