Marduk Show Canceled in Panama

The Swedish black metal group Marduk will not be allowed to perform in Panama.

Scheduled for a Saturday concert at Hangar 18 in the Los Angeles neighborhood, the band did not present the proper documentation for the work permit that would allow them to perform in the country, according to the Ministry of Work and Labor Development.

In addition, members of Panama’s Christian community collected 24,745 signatures on a No queremos Marduk en Panama petition, and even Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa spoke out, stating that the lyrical content was not in keeping with the positive message that the country is trying to disseminate prior to the upcoming World Youth Day.

Founded in 1990 in Norrköping, Sweden by Morgan Steinmeyer Håkansson as the “most blasphemous band in the world”, Marduk addresses a range of issues like death, Third Reich history, Satanism, fascism and anti-Christianity.