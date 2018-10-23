Public Debt Continues to Rise

Panama closed the third quarter of this year with a public debt of $24.937 billion.

This represents an increase of $216 million from the previous month and $1.557 billion from the same period last year. Of this debt, $13.675 billion is foreign and $5.388 is owed to multilateral organizations.

This amount does not include the issuance of $550 million of debt recently placed on international markets that will be used to finance this year’s budget, or a $300 million loan that the Ministry of Economy and Finance plans to take out from the Banco Nacional de Panama, or money owed for turn-key projects like the expansion of the Pan-American Highway and the second line of the Panama Metro.

Moody’s credit rating for Panama was last set at Baa2 with positive outlook. Fitch’s credit rating for Panama was last reported at BBB with stable outlook.

