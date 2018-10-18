Saturday Water Cuts

Water service will be suspended to some sectors of Panama City this weekend to repair a 24-inch line in Via Domingo Diaz near the Cochez store of Villa Lucre.

According the the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, cuts start at 6 pm on Saturday and are expected to end at 6 am on Sunday.

Affected neighborhoods include Juan Díaz, Ciudad Radial, San Pedro 2, Dorasol, Santa Pera, Cerro Viento, San Antonio, Gratamira, Brisas del Golf from Street 1 to 15, Anasa, Altos de Las Acacias, Don Bosco, Villa Catalina, Bello Horizonte, Teremar, La Riviera, the J.J. Vallarino clinic and surrounding areas.