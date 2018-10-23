Swiss Bank Exits Panama

Swiss private bank Julius Baer Group Ltd. is shutting down its Panama operations.

The move is reportedly part of a wider strategic review of the bank’s Latin America business, where it manages approximately $40 billion. It follows the departure of some of the company’s top bankers in the region and includes closing down Peru operations.

In July, Matthias Krull, who worked for Julius Baer in Panama, was arrested in Miami and quickly pled guilty to helping launder $1.2 from Venezuela’s state-owned oil and natural gas company.