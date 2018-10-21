US Secretary of State Visits Panama

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Panama last week to discuss regional priorities like drug trafficking, illegal immigration and ongoing crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

He also warned Panama about doing business with China, citing Chinese state-owned enterprises that engage in “predatory economic activity.” Last year, Panama cut long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan to establish relations with China and enthusiastically signed on to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a strategy to invest Chinese state money into development projects around the world like the construction of a railroad between Panama City and the province of Chiriqui.

According to a release from the Presidency of Panama, which made no mention of China, the meeting with Pompeo “confirmed the solid relationship and successful strategic alliance maintained by Panama and the United States, at a bilateral, regional and global level.”

The US also actively competes for financing projects in Panama through the government’s Overseas Private Investment Corporation and already funds solar power projects in the provinces of Herrera, Los Santos and Cocle, as well as mortgage lending for affordable housing.